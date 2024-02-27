Stern Pinball Produces “Making of Venom” Video

Stern recently published “The Making of Venom Pinball” on their YouTube channel. (Click here to watch the video.)

“Venom, I think, is a great fit for pinball,” said the game’s lead designer Brian Eddy. “He’s such a rich world that you can play in. There’s been so many stories written about him. We just had an immense amount to draw from.”

The video also features descriptions and details of the game from Dwight Sullivan (lead game developer), Kevin Kolodziej (lead mechanical engineer), Jeremy Packer a.k.a. Zombie Yeti (lead artist), Jerry Thompson (sound designer) and Mark Tremonti (a musician whose work is featured in Venom).