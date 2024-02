JAWS code v0.85.0 for the Pro, Premium and Limited-Edition models is now available from Stern Pinball.

The new code features a Bounty Hunt Multiball in which players can finish bounty hunt qualifying shots and spin the playfield’s fishing reel to battle the shark in multiball.

There’s also the Celebration Multiball, a new victory mode multiball that starts once a player catches the shark in the Bounty Hunt Multiball.

Click here to get the code and learn more or visit www.sternpinball.com.