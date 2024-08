Stern Pinball’s Pro/Premium Speaker Lighting System is now available to make your JAWS, Godzilla, JohnWick and James Bond games pop. The company said more of their titles will be added soon.

The official Speaker Lighting System accessory features intelligent RGB LED lights that are “fully integrated and dynamically respond to game events.”

The upgrade costs $199.99.

Click here to learn more or visit www.sternpinball.com.