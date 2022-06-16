Stern Pinball Launches Insider Connected Leaderboards

Stern Pinball has expanded its Insider Connected service with the worldwide launch of leaderboards, which allows players to compete against each other across connected Stern pinball machines.

For operators, Stern says the move will drive revenue and excitement. To learn how to set up your own custom leaderboard, go to www.sternpinball.com/support/faq, which is where you’ll find a leaderboard setup video, guides and more.

Click here to see a video of Insider Connected leaderboards at work and visit www.insider.sternpinball.com for more information.