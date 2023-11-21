Stern Pinball Launches Insider Connected App

The Insider Connected app from Stern Pinball is here in time for Turkey Day! The pinmakers just released the app on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

The company said players can “be on the lookout for some very exciting new Insider Connected Quests coming next week.”

Insider Connected has Leaderboards and all sorts of fun stuff for pinheads enjoying Stern’s latest games and hits like Venom, Godzilla, Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com and click here to watch a video announcement of the app.