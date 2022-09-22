Stern Pinball Launches Bond… James Bond

James Bond 007 is officially here. Stern Pinball said the George Gomez-designed game, which will have Pro, Premium and Limited editions, is based on the six genre-defining Sean Connery films: Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever. The movie franchise is also in its 60th anniversary year.

“James Bond is as timeless as pinball,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Partnering with EON Productions/Danjaq, MGM Studios and Aston Martin, we created a pinball adventure capturing the suspense, action and humor from this beloved film series. Get connected today and become a legend.”

Regarding gameplay, the company notes: “Gather gadgets from Q Branch as pinballs get ejected through the roof of a custom sculpted Aston Martin DB5. Break through the Osato Chemicals drop targets to battle SPECTRE at the Bird One rocket base. And hold your breath on the gravity defying, magnetic jetpack as it transports pinballs across the playfield.”

The new James Bond 007 will be on show for the first time in London on Sept. 26 as part of the Bond-themed Christie’s Late, a public event celebrating the upcoming Christie’s Sixty Years of James Bond Charity Auction. From Sept. 30-Oct. 2, the game will also be a part of the James Bond at 60 weekend at the British Film Institute.

Click here to see the official game trailer or visit www.sternpinball.com for more information. (You can see more details in the press release here.)