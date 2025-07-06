Stern Pinball Launches 50th Anniversary JAWS Pin

At the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, Stern Pinball will officially reveal their JAWS 50th Anniversary Premium Edition cabinet. The brand-new pinball machine will also be at their booth #4029 at the Stern Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis from July 24-27.

“We’re honored to celebrate 50 years of Jaws with a new pinball experience that captures the heart and soul of the film,” said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball. “With the 50th Anniversary Premium Edition, we’ve added new cosmetic features that we know all pinball fans and Jaws enthusiasts will love just in time for the 4th of July!”

The special edition features a reimagined playfield with glitter-enhanced artwork and brass powder-coated wireform ramps. It also boasts a 50th Anniversary hologram sticker, a “Passion Red” armor kit and much more.

Head to www.sternpinball.com/game/jaws to see more.