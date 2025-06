To celebrate the release of King Kong: Myth of Terror Island, Stern Army locations across the world are hosting launch parties.

At the time of the game’s release a couple month’s back, CEO Seth Davis said: “King Kong has been a true staple of pop culture for decades, and we’re so excited for players to experience his larger-than-life persona through pinball.”

Click here for a full list of launch parties and to learn more about the new King Kong game. Here’s a recent stream of the game in action.