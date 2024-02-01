Spotlight Feature – Stern Pinball’s JAWS

JAWS Debuts



Stern Pinball Makes a Splash to Start 2024

Making its debut at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12, the latest game from Stern is officially in the world and ready to delight fans of the JAWS franchise and pinball in general.

Designed by the factory’s Keith Elwin, who was also the lead designer on Godzilla, Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast and Jurassic Park, the new JAWS game features immersive film and audio assets from the franchise and includes custom speech by actor Richard Dreyfuss and the iconic movie theme music from John Williams.

“Honoring one of the greatest movie franchises of all time, we’re giving JAWS our most advanced software and hardware to date,” said company president and CEO Seth Davis in a press release.

As usual, a Limited Edition version of the game is available (1,000 games will be made). The Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models will all come with Insider Connected ready to go – allowing players to track progress via Leaderboards, take on special quests and much more.

Elwin explained to RePlay that the game has been in the development pipeline for about two years, the average of all Stern Pinball games. “JAWS has always been one of my favorite movies of all-time, so when the opportunity to be the lead game designer was available, I dove right in,” he added.

“JAWS was a dream theme of mine to work on. I watch the movie every year and to have the opportunity to work on something I’m so passionate about made it that much more rewarding.”

The team that brought the pingame to life also included Harrison Drake (lead mechanical engineer), Rick Naegele (lead software engineer), Jerry Thompson (lead sound designer), Zac Stark (technical lead artist) and Elizabeth Gieske (software engineer).

Using assets from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the game features elements from all four films, transporting players to the fictional Amity Island.

“Stern’s JAWS pinball games will have players grabbing their harpoons and playing as Quint, Hooper and Brody to save Amity Island’s residents and the Fourth of July!” the company shared. “Tension mounts as you see ‘blood in the water’ from our animated lighting effects. Fire pinballs at the motorized shark fin target swimming across the playfield.

“Anticipation builds as you navigate the orca boat upper playfield, featuring a lookout tower ramp, a ship’s wheel horizontal spinner on the deck and a radio stand-up target to call for help. A motorized custom sculpted great white shark bash toy comes crashing through the bottom of a fishing boat, terrorizing players in this thrilling pinball odyssey.”

Working with an existing IP like JAWS is no easy feat. It was up to Elwin and the team to create “the same tension, anticipation and anxiety that something is lurking below the water,” he said, just like in the movies.

“We’re always pushing the envelope of what you can do within the pinball experience,” Elwin noted. “We can’t imagine anyone not enjoying the JAWS theme, but from a pinball perspective, it has unique shots unlike any other pinball machine you’ve ever played.

“The integration of being a bounty hunter and trying to tackle sharks, collecting shark teeth and – through Insider Connected – having the ability to flip the script and play as a shark will provide endless amount of entertainment.” Plus, he added, there’s a special 3D video mode to further engage players.

Learn more about the game at www.sternpinball.com/game/jaws.