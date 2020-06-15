Stern Pinball, Incendium Bow Heavy Metal

A limited-edition pinball machine celebrating the illustrated magazine Heavy Metal will be made available exclusively by Incendium, Stern Pinball reports. The pinball machine commemorates the 300th issue of Heavy Metal, which has been running since 1977 and inspired the 1981 animated movie of the same name.

“Sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and metal collide in this first-ever pinball machine,” said Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium. “This is our most ambitious Heavy Metal product yet. We couldn’t be more proud of the result and we’re hugely grateful for the support from Stern Pinball and Heavy Metal in bringing this amazing machine into existence.”

Added Matthew Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal: “Gamifying the Heavy Metal ethos into this timeless machine is a testament to Incendium’s understanding of Heavy Metal’s vision. I couldn’t be more excited about this product, and all of the other specialty items we have on our upcoming slate.”

Visit www.incendium.online for more details on the game.