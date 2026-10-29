Stern Pinball Hosts AMOA’s On the Road Attendees

AMOA’s On the Road Program was in Chicago this week from Oct. 28-29 and their Day 1 stop was at the Stern Pinball factory.

More than 50 attendees heard from the company’s chairman, Gary Stern, Alex Eddy (director of consumer sales), Roper Fuentes (director of commercial sales) and Michael Grant (director of global entertainment).

They gave a presentation on “all the innovative technology that Stern Pinball creates to enrich routes and put more money in an operator’s cash box.”

Among the topics were Insider Connected/Insider Connected Pro, the Stern Army and their catalog of new releases like Pokémon and Fallout.