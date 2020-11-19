Stern Pinball Home Game Gets New Star Wars Art

Last year, Stern Pinball introduced their Star Wars Original Consumer Pin, an affordable real pinball machine for the home. Like their first Star Wars pin, it had movie artwork. Now, the company is producing a version with comic book style art.

“Both the Star Wars Comic Art Pin and the Star Wars Original Pin have a smaller footprint than our commercial pinball machines,” the company noted. “Both have a full-size playfield, our commercial game playfield parts, all LED lighting, LCD display and Spike electronics. Real pinball play is provided with drop targets, metal and wire ramps, control orbit gates, ball shooter and auto launch, game play modes, four different multiballs and the popular John Williams Star Wars theme.”

Both games, before taxes, retail at $4,499. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.