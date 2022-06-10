Stern Pinball Hires Taylor Bancroft

Stern Pinball recently announced that Taylor Bancroft has been appointed as technical producer for the company’s new award-winning Insider Connected platform.

Bancroft will be responsible for coordinating and managing development efforts for Insider Connected, acting as a liaison between internal and external development teams, Stern said. She was first introduced to pinball by playing and getting involved with the Belles & Chimes organization.

“Taylor is an incredibly talented producer with strong management and organizational skills,” said Stern President Seth Davis. “She brings a unique perspective and voice to the development of new features for Insider Connected that will create a better player and operator experience. We are very excited to add her talents to our studio as we transform the pinball experience through Insider Connected.” Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.