Stern Pinball Hires New Managers

Alexa Sievert and Rebecca Hinsdale were recently added to the Stern Pinball team. Sievert was hired as the company’s logistics manager and Hinsdale as its customer service and sales manager of parts, accessories and merchandise.

Stern said it added Sievert to “support industry icon and a Stern fixture for over 30 years, Shelley Sax, in managing domestic and export game shipments.” Sievert herself brings more than a decade of experience in customer service and sales, most recently working at Speedy’s One Stop Repair Service at Namco USA and Bandai Namco Amusement America.

“Alexa has exceptional experience in the coin operated industry and could not have a better mentor than Shelley in continuing Stern’s commitment to innovating our customer service worldwide,” said CEO Gary Stern.

Hinsdale brings more than 15 years of customer service and sales support experience to the parts, accessories and merchandise team. She will help streamline the ordering process, providing further efficiency in order fulfillment.

“Stern is committed to investing in all of our pinball products, especially the parts, accessories and merchandise business,” said Gary Stern. “Rebecca has unique perspectives and enthusiasm for pinball that will help innovate Stern’s approach to customer service worldwide.”

