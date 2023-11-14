Stern Pinball Gets Connected at IAAPA

With their Insider Connected leaderboards taking center stage, Stern Pinball will be showing off their newest and most popular machines in booth #815 at IAAPA Expo.

Among the games will be Venom, Jurassic Park, James Bond 007, Foo Fighters, Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity Quest.

The company will be represented by Gary Stern, Seth Davis, John Buscaglia, Patrick Powers, Ryan Cravens, Doug Skor, Roper Fuentes, Evan Kirby, Tylor Carson, Alex Eddy, Pablo Padilla and Zach Sharpe. Learn more in the meantime at www.sternpinball.com.