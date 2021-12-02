Stern Pinball Featured on HISTORY Network

Stern Pinball was recently featured on Modern Marvels, a show on HISTORY. The episode aired on Nov. 28 and is a part of the network’s The Toys That Built America series and the more specific companion series, Modern Marvels: Toys & Games.

In the episode that features Stern, host Adam Richman got access to the company’s factory and also found out how Play-Doh is created, learned how Slinkys “keep springing back” and got an inside look at Lionel trains.

According to CentralJersey.com, Richman even got to take home three playfields, which he is using as wall art at his home.