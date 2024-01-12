Stern Pinball Expands International Team

Lloyd Dortant was recently named Stern Pinball’s European marketing operations manager. Located in the Netherlands, Dortant will be responsible for building the Stern Army across the continent. Dortant most recently worked for Seeben Gaming as the director of sales.

“Through new location development, enhancing the engagement and experience of Insider Connected, working with distributors, dealers, and operators on brand new marketing initiatives including brand new pinball events, Lloyd will expand and develop pinball entertainment in new markets,” said the company.

Learn more about the company at www.sternpinball.com.