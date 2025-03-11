Stern Pinball Brings D&D to Amusement Expo

Stern Pinball’s Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye will be among the games featured at the company’s Amusement Expo booth, #827, at the upcoming Vegas show.

They’ll also have Metallica Remastered, The Uncanny X-Men, Jaws, Venom, John Wick and Deadpool.

The company will be represented by Gary Stern, Seth Davis, John Buscaglia, Roper Fuentes, Alex Eddy, Tylor Carson, Pat Powers and Pablo Padilla.

If you won’t be at the show, you can always inquire about products with your local distributor or at www.sternpinball.com.