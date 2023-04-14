Stern Pinball Auctions Collectible Godzilla Games

Stern Pinball announced the auction of two highly collectible Godzilla Premium pinball games that were played by Fighting Illini football players during the team’s breakthrough 2022 season.

The games were housed in the Liuget Players’ Lounge at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Performance Football Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. During the season, players competed against one another and boasted their pinball prowess on social media as they rose on the leaderboards.

The two Illinois Football Godzilla Premium games (which feature the company’s Insider Connected technology) include a numbered plaque (1 of 2; 2 of 2), player-autographed translites for each game’s backbox (or separate framing), and certificates of authenticity signed by Stern Pinball’s President and CEO Seth Davis.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit eight football players on the 2022 Fighting Illini football team: Devon Witherspoon (projected Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft), Jar’Tavius “Quan” Martin (projected Third Round pick in the NFL Draft), Isaac Darkangelo, Calvin Hart Jr., Tahveon “Taz” Nicholson, Tip Reiman, Casey Washington and Isaiah Williams.

The auction will start at 10 a.m. Central time on Monday, April 17, and end at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023; it coincides with the 2023 Orange and Blue Spring football game airing on the Big Ten Network at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. To get all the details and bid on these special collectible machines, visit here on the Captain’s Auction Warehouse website.