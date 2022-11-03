Stern Pinball at IAAPA Featuring James Bond 007

Stern Pinball will be at IAAPA Expo in booth #412, where you can go play their brand-new game James Bond 007, in addition to their other latest games and fan favorites – Rush, Godzilla, Deadpool, The Mandalorian, Jurassic Park and Star Wars. The company will also showcase their Insider Connected Platform.

Stern will be represented by Gary Stern, Seth Davis, John Buscaglia, Doug Skor, Evan Kirby, Erik Gilly, Tylor Carson, Ryan Cravens, Pablo Padilla and Patrick Powers, all ready to answer questions.

In other Stern news, new code has been posted the The Beatles Gold, Platinum and Diamond Edition models, which features game enhancements, additional polish, game adjustments and bug fixes, the company said. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.