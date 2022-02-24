Stern Pinball at EAG Next Week in London

Along with their authorized distributor Electrocoin, Stern Pinball will be attending the EAG International Expo in London from March 1-3 in booth #155.

Stern company president Seth Davis will be presenting live at the booth on March 1 at 12 p.m. and March 2 at 1 p.m., discussing how Insider Connected is revolutionizing pinball.

The company will be showcasing the new tech platform on their newest games, including Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian and Avengers: Infinity Quest. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.