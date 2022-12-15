Stern Pinball at EAG Jan. 10-12 in London

Stern Pinball will be among the companies in attendance at the upcoming EAG Expo in London from Jan. 10-12. They will be located in their authorized distributor Electrocoin’s booth #156.

Stern will be showcasing their award-winning Insider Connected, which they tout as “the greatest advance to pinball in decades,” with its featured Leaderboards. All new Stern games come pre-installed with the platform and upgrade kits are available for older machines.

At EAG, visitors to the booth can also play the latest James Bond 007 game in addition to Rush, Godzilla and Jurassic Park. Learn more at www.insider.sternpinball.com.