Stern Pinball at Craft Brewers Conference

Stern Pinball will be attending the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference this week in Minneapolis. The event starts today, May 2, and runs through May 5. Stern will be at booth #3839, showcasing the award-winning Insider Connected and Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian and Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines.

“There’s no better combination than pinball and beer!” Stern said. “This annual conference is the only industry event that serves both on-premise breweries and packaging breweries, offering education and idea sharing to improve brewery quality and performance.”

The company will be represented there by Erik Gilly, Tylor Carson, Evan Kirby and Patrick Powers. Attendees and all pinball players can register for Insider Connected at www.insider.sternpinball.com.