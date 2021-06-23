Stern Pinball Appoints Tom Kopera to New Role

Stern Pinball recently announced that Tom Kopera is now the company’s director of mechanical engineering. In the new role, Kopera will lead mechanical engineering, the whitewood lab, the model shop and the bill of materials group, the pinball manufacturer said.

Kopera previously launched Kopera Design & Engineering and has served as COO for iLight Technologies and held various other relevant roles, including director of mechanical engineering at Midway Games and project engineer on numerous Williams Electronics pinball titles.

Kopera was also the game designer on several titles including Williams’ Cactus Canyon and Stern’s The Rolling Stones.

“Tom’s leadership will help support all of our efforts as we continue to grow the company and continue to produce the most fun and revolutionary pinball machines in the world,” said George Gomez, Stern Pinball’s EVP and chief creative officer. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.