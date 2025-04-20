Stern Pinball Appoints New Art Director

Packer is an award-winning artist known for his comic-inspired style — as seen in his past work on the Foo Fighters , Ghostbusters , Deadpool , Avengers: Infinity Quest , Godzilla , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Iron Maiden , Venom and The Uncanny X-Men pinball machines.

“Jeremy continues to provide the best artwork in the industry, with his work receiving numerous accolades,” said George Gomez, chief creative officer for Stern. “We’re excited for him to lead the way with the entire art studio here at Stern Pinball and showcase his incredible art collaboration on the newly announced King Kong: Myth of Terror Island pinball machine.”