Stern Pinball Appoints Mark Penacho as Engineer

Mark Penacho was recently announced as Stern Pinball’s senior systems engineer. According to the company, Penacho brings “diverse and expert level software engineering experience in systems, video and pinball games to Stern Pinball.”

His early portfolio of games includes Earthshaker, Elvira and the Party Monsters, Hurricane and Fish Tales. He later programmed the video game NHL Open Ice and throughout his tenure at Williams Electronics made contributions to system software, tools and display technology.

“Mark is an incredibly talented software engineer with strong leadership skills,” said George Gomez, Stern Pinball’s EVP and chief creative officer. “His expertise with network programming, low latency design and connectivity will fit in very well with our current development endeavors. We are very excited to add his talents to our studio as we grow and continue to produce the most fun and revolutionary pinball machines in the world.”