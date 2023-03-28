Stern Pinball Appoints Ben Gomez to Design Team

Stern Pinball recently shared that Ben Gomez has been made lead creative designer for their award-winning Insider Connected platform.

The company said Gomez brings 29 years of experience and creativity to the team, having designed real money and free-to-play casino games as well as social gamification features for companies like WMS, IGT, Novomatic and Zynga.

“Ben is incredibly talented and brings a fresh voice and perspective to the development of Insider Connected,” said Erica Frohm, Stern’s chief technology officer. “We are excited to add his talents to the team as we continue to transform the pinball experience through Insider Connected.” Learn more at www.sternpinball.com/insiderconnected.