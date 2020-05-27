Stern Pinball Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

With shipping set to start by the second week of June, Stern Pinball just announced their factory’s latest creation – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Originally a comic book series started in 1984, TMNT evolved into a super brand over the years, featured in movies, TV shows and prior video games (and even a 1991 Data East pinball machine).

“I am so excited about TMNT, I brought a sample game home,” wrote Stern Pinball chairman and CEO Gary Stern. “As I write this sitting at my home desk, I look at the game in my living room. It is bright and happy, with art and original LCD animation based on the look and feel of the early Turtles series that your older buyers remember best.”

Stern also said the company worked with Nickelodeon to “bring these heroes in a half-shell into the pinball dimension.”

Since the Illinois governor plans on allowing full production to commence May 29, Stern Pinball said it is now preparing the pro model for production with shipping beginning the second week of June. Limited-edition production of 500 machines will begin later in June, followed in July by the premium model.

All the machines feature distinct, hand-drawn art in addition to a high-speed, magnetic, spinning pizza disc capable of holding and throwing three balls during “pizza multiball mayhem.” Packed with all sorts of features, the game also has original 1987 theme music that complements the action, plus custom video scenes and events created exclusively for the pinball experience.

Learn more about the game at www.sternpinball.com/game/tmnt.