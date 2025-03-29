Stern Pinball and Marvel Launch Venom Accessories

In collaboration with Marvel, Stern Pinball recently announced a full line of Venom pinball machine accessories compatible with the Pro, Premium and Limited Edition models of the game.

The newly-available upgrade includes a Symbiote Containment Topper that will “transform your gaming experience featuring choreographed RGB lighting, illuminated decorative plastics and an interactive symbiote LCD screen.”

A special shooter knob, side armor and other features are now available.

Click here or visit www.sternpinball.com for more details.