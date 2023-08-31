Stern Pinball Adds Payne to Engineering

Kevin Payne has joined Stern Pinball as its director of mechanical engineering. In the role, the company said Payne will lead mechanical engineering, the whitewood lab, the model shop and the bill of materials group.

Previously, Payne was the director of engineering at Axis Display Group; he’s also worked in other development roles working on complex products including high-tech automotive components, retail display systems and coin-op amusement games and slot gaming products.

“Kevin and I collaborated years ago while at Incredible Technologies, and I look forward to having his engineering and leadership skills in the studio to help me lead game development into the future,” said George Gomez, Stern’s EVP and Chief Creative Officer.