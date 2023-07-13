Stern Pinball Adds More Team Members

With pinball getting bigger and bigger, Stern Pinball keeps growing and growing its staff. A couple of recent additions to the team include Madeleine Benz as a customer service representative and Elizabeth Gieske as a game software developer.

“Stern is committed to investing in all facets of our business both external and internal,” said company president and CEO Seth Davis. “Madeleine and Elizabeth will provide immediate contributions to the Stern team in addition to our customers.”

Benz has a “passion for pinball” and years of customer service experience and will work in the parts, accessories and merchandise department. Gieske, a Northern Kentucky University grad, played her first pinball tournament in 2018 and has become deeply involved with the community, becoming a top-ranked player. Visit www.sternpinball.com for more info.