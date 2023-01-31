Stern Pinball Adds Erica Frohm as CTO

Stern Pinball recently announced the appointment of Erica Frohm as chief technology officer, part of the company’s “organizational commitment to technology innovation.”

“Stern is committed to investing in all of our pinball products, especially to the innovation and evolution of our Insider Connected platform,” said president and CEO Seth Davis. “Erica will continue to lead this charge and grow the future of pinball worldwide.”

Frohm and her team at 01 Insights, a company she founded in 2001, collaborated closely in the development of Stern Pinball’s Insider Connected. Previously, Frohm served as director of systems development at WMS Gaming. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.