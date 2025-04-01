Stern Expands Marketing Team with New VP

Stern Pinball has appointed Matthew Geyer as the company’s VP of marketing. He’ll work with the department’s director of marketing, Zach Sharpe, and marketing manager, Joe Marchfield, to drive the organization’s marketing strategies, brand awareness and more.

He previously led WWE’s worldwide gaming division across a portfolio of console, PC and mobile products and oversaw the launch of WWE 2K22. He was also responsible for gaming integrations with Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys.

Prior to his time at WWE, Geyer was a senior VP of marketing at Warner Bros., where he oversaw the publishing and marketing strategies for the company’s multi-billion-dollar gaming portfolio.