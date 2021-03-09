Stern Contributes to Coin-Op with #PlayStrong Initiative

Stern Pinball continues to contribute proceeds from the sale of their custom face masks to AAMA’s American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation and AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares charities. The company started producing #PlayStrong masks in 2020.

“The #PLAYSTRONG campaign was designed to share the stories of pinball enthusiasts, operators and players as they use pinball to help them get through the Covid pandemic,” said Zach Sharpe, director of marketing at Stern Pinball. “The pinball enthusiast community came together in a big way to support these two charities because after all, pinball is the universal language of fun!”

“At a time when most people and organizations are doing everything they can to slow the burn of their hard-earned cash, charities are definitely feeling the pinch,” said AAMCF Executive Director Tina Schwartz. “We’ve elected to suspend our fundraising activities until the industry and frankly, the entire world gets back on a better economic footing.

“At the same time,” she continued, “AAMCF is committed to funding the core charities we’ve supported over the years, including K.E.E.N., Sunrise Association and The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. The needs of the children and families who depend on these organizations remain high, regardless of the impact of Covid-19. The generous donation from Stern Pinball enables us to continue to provide hope to children and families suffering through difficult times.” Click here to get a Stern face mask today.