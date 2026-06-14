Stern Celebrating 40 Years of Pinball

Stern Pinball is celebrating 40 years here in 2026. The company has started to take its walk down memory lane, highlighting the people and games that’ve made it all possible. A “40 Years of Stern Pinball” trailer was recently released, as was an interview with the founder Gary Stern.

The business first started as Data East in late 1986 before becoming Sega Pinball and finally Stern Pinball in 1999.

Most recently, Stern Pinball released Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye, a new machine celebrating that franchise’s own 40th year.

Stay tuned to www.sternpinball.com and the company’s social media pages for more blasts from the past in the coming months.