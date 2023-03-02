Stern Brings Foo Fighters Into the Pinball World

Stern Pinball recently announced a new line of pinball machines that celebrates and was created with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Foo Fighters. The Foo Fighters pins come in Pro, Premium and Limited-Edition models.

The machines bring the concert experience to players who get to go along an epic pinball adventure to 15 of the bands tracks, including All My Life, Best of You, Breakout, Everlong, Holding Poison, I’ll Stick Around, Learn to Fly, Monkey Wrench, My Hero, Run, Something from Nothing, The Pretender, This is a Call, Times Like These and Walk.

According to Stern, the game was two years in the making with creative input from the band’s Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and the late Taylor Hawkins.

“Partnering with Foo Fighters, we created an entirely new pinball universe under the backdrop of incredible music,” said Stern president and CEO Seth Davis.

“The energy from this unique, fast and flowing game design, choreographed with spectacular lightshows and stunning hand-drawn artwork has created the ultimate gaming experience. Get connected today and become a hero.”

Click here to see the game’s official trailer and visit www.sternpinball.com for more information. (See Stern’s full press release for additional details here.)