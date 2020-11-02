Stern Beatles Pin Fetches $30K for Broadway Charity

Stern Pinball, in collaboration with Ka-Pow Pinball, introduced a one-of-a-kind Beatles pinball machine about two years ago. Only 1,964 units were produced in recognition of the year in which Ed Sullivan introduced America to four young mop-topped musicians from Liverpool, England. Now, one of those limited-edition pinballs has helped raise needed funds for non-profit organizations.

Ka-Pow’s Joe Kaminkow worked directly with Richard Weitz of William Morris Endeavor (WME) fame to donate a Beatles Gold pinball machine for a Broadway Cares charity fundraiser. The game fetched a whopping $30,000! (In its 17 iterations so far, the Weitz team and their Quarantunes fundraisers have raised $6.7 million for nonprofits nationwide including the Equal Justice Initiative, United Way Los Angeles and more, reported Stern pinball.)

On top of the endless amount of pinball fun, the lucky recipient of this special Beatles pinball machine will receive a personal Pinball 101 Zoom lesson from former #1 ranked pinball player and current Director of Marketing at Stern Pinball, Zach Sharpe. “Something money can’t buy!” says Zach.