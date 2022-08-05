Stern Announces Insider Connected Updates

Stern Pinball recently detailed some new updates to their Insider Connected platform, which now boasts more than 43,000 players on 11,000-plus games.

Insider Connected players will now be able to save an ID card with their personal QR code in their mobile wallet, meaning it’s no longer necessary for them to log in to Insider Connected or find a previously saved screenshot of their QR code.

Using the company’s new Home Team feature on free play games, home game owners will be able to set up to eight Insider profiles that will always be available. Guests can scan their QR codes, which will be remembered until the machine is turned off. All Stern games are now Insider Connected-enabled. Upgrade kits are also available.

Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.