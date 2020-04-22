States at the Ready: U.S. Releases “Opening Up” Guidelines

As you’ve surely heard this week, Georgia and four other southern states are coordinating efforts to get their local economies back up and running, following guidelines released this week from the White House. In the three-part plan’s “Phase One,” it’s suggested that those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 should “continue to shelter in place.” It also says large venues like arcades and FECs “can operate under moderate physical distancing protocols.” (Visit www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica to get full details, as well as how that effects individuals and specific types of employers.)

Of course, even if you’re in a state that will begin reopening soon, the economic impact of the shutdown will linger. We’ve created surveys for our route operator and arcade/entertainment center readers to see how you’re doing and to get your honest thoughts. Scroll to the bottom of this newsletter to read more about them and how you can participate.