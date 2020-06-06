State of Ohio Allows Games to Turn On

After suing the state for excluding coin-op machines in its reopening process, the Ohio Coin Machine Assn. was pleased to report late last week that the order was changed to allow the games to turn on.

The new order says, in part, “The open congregate areas in restaurants, bars, banquet and catering facilities (billiards, card playing, pinball games, video games, arcade games, dancing, entertainment) are permitted to open but businesses must follow all social distancing guidelines as well as sanitation guidelines.”

Andy Shaffer of Shaffer Entertainment said, “Thanks to the Herculean efforts of the OCMA, I am very proud to announce that bars and taverns and bowling centers and family entertainment centers can turn our games back on right away.”