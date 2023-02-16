Stars and Strikes to Hold Grand Opening Tomorrow

Georgia-based FEC chain Stars and Strikes will have a grand opening party for their 16th location in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to PRNewswire, the 52,000-sq.-ft. facility is located in the Grand Coastal Mall and will feature 24 bowling lanes, including eight VIP lanes, plus a 10,000-sq.-ft. arcade, virtual reality and a full-service bar with an axe throwing area and big screen TVs.

“We’re excited to bring the Stars and Strikes concept to Horry County and the surrounding area and provide family-focused entertainment that guests of any age can enjoy,” said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. Learn more at www.starsandstrikes.com.