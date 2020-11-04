Stars and Strikes Opens 15th Location

The bowling entertainment center chain Stars and Strikes recently opened its 15th location and will have a grand opening ceremony at the Concord, N.C., venue this Saturday, Nov. 7.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the 58,000-sq.-ft. arcade space is the area’s largest. There’s also bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and more. A restaurant inside offers pizza, wings, salads, wraps and pasta, and there’s also a fully-stocked bar.

Read more about the facility and how business has been going for the company during the Covid-19 era in our December issue. Visit www.starsandstrikes.com for more information in the meantime.