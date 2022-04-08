Stars and Strikes Center Coming to Myrtle Beach

The Georgia-based Stars and Strikes bowling entertainment center chain recently announced plans to open their 16th location later this year. The facility, located in Myrtle Beach, S.C., will be their third location in South Carolina.

The new venue is 52,500 sq. ft. and will house 24 bowling lanes (eight of which are upscale VIP lanes), SPARK Augmented Reality Bowling, a 10,000-sq.-ft. arcade, a multi-level laser tag arena, axe throwing and a full-service sports bar.

“We are aware of the demand for our unique brand of entertainment from both the residents and tourists in Myrtle Beach,” said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. “With these families in mind, we are excited to bring a quality brand of family-focused entertainment to the Myrtle Beach area that guests of any age can enjoy.”

Learn more at www.starsandstrikes.com.