Stars and Strikes Celebrates Anniversaries Tomorrow

The bowling entertainment chain Stars and Strikes is celebrating multiple anniversaries tomorrow, June 12, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. It’s the 16th anniversary of their first location in Cumming, Ga., the 10th anniversary of their location in Stone Mountain, Ga., and the 5th anniversary of their location in Columbus, Ga.

According to PRNewswire, the original Stars and Strikes location in Cumming features a recently-upgraded arcade with 15 new video and redemption games. The company has expanded over the years to 15 facilities with locations in their home state of Georgia as well as Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The June 12 celebrations will feature prize giveaways and buy-one-get-one-free game cards, laser tag games and bumper car sessions. Learn more at www.starsandstrikes.com.