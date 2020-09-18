Star Wars Arcade Game Launching at ShowUp

Held on the ShowUp virtual event platform on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, VRsenal, Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB, Nomadic and Dave & Buster’s will debut a new Star Wars arcade game. The invite-only global launch event will feature the first-ever viewing of the new game trailer.

According to organizers, there will be a moderated panel discussion with live Q&A following the trailer, plus a distributor showcase and networking event. The launch is open to invited members of the amusement trade, and registration in advance is required.

The panel will include moderator Bob Cooney, who will be joined by Kevin Bachus of D&B, Sean Griffin of Nomadic and Ben Davenport of VRsenal. The most recent Star Wars arcade release was in 2014 (Star Wars: Battle Pod by Bandai Namco). To request an invitation, visit www.showup.events/starwars.