Star Lanes Polaris Goes Big with Neoverse Screen

Star Lanes Polaris is continuing to prove why it was named FEC of the Year by AAMA. The Columbus, Ohio, bowling entertainment center just had an interactive Neoverse wall installed by QubicaAMF.

The massive screen is 83 ft. wide and 13 ft. high, the second-largest screen in the whole city (second only to the scoreboard at Ohio Stadium). And that’s just the one on their main 14 lanes. They also have a second Neoverse that measures 36 ft. by 10 ft. across six lanes in their VIP Lounge.

“Neoverse gives out guests a new way to enjoy an old favorite, which is what Columbus has come to expect from Star Lanes Polaris,” said owner Doug Mechling.