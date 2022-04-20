Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room Makes Upstairs Space for Games

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room in Minneapolis has turned its upstairs space from a speakeasy into a game room.

According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, the business unveiled the Upstairs at Stanley’s concept last fall but has been adding games since then. The previous business upstairs was Al’s Place, a 1920s-themed speakeasy that opened in 2017 and closed at the start of the pandemic.

Upstairs at Stanley’s has Golden Tee, Buck Hunter, dart boards, shuffleboard, gaming consoles, mini cornhole, ring toss and other games. Learn more at www.stanleysbarroom.com.