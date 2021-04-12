St. Louis County Loosens Restrictions on Arcades, Bars

Missouri’s largest county – St. Louis – recently loosened Covid restrictions, allowing arcades to operate and lifting curfews on bars as of Friday, April 9.

According to KSDK, arcades are allowed to operate at standalone locations and inside movie theaters, bowling alleys and elsewhere. The restrictions still in place include no eating or drinking around games and that games must be kept separate from dining and drinking areas.

Bars, restaurants and casinos no longer have curfews. They were previously ordered to close at midnight and prior to that, it was 11 p.m. Last fall, the businesses were closed altogether. A midnight curfew and 50% occupancy limit are still in effect, however, in the city of St. Louis.