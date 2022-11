SpringboardVR and Vertigo Games will be sharing something new and exciting in VR, the companies report. They’ll be at IAAPA Expo booth #4086.

“We’re taking location-based VR free-roam to the next level,” the SpringboardVR team shared. Click here to book a meeting.

SpringboardVR now also offers support for the HTC Vive Focus 3. Learn more at www.springboardvr.com.