SpringboardVR is Expo’s VR Summit Sponsor

Amusement Expo International recently announced that SpringboardVR by Vertigo Games agreed to a multi-year naming sponsorship deal with the VR Summit, which organizers say is the leading location-based virtual reality entertainment conference in the U.S.

The VR Summit was started by Bob Cooney in 2018 in partnership with AAMA and AMOA, the associations behind Amusement Expo. It brings together VR makers and operators. “When I first conceived of the VR Summit, I envisioned a partnership with a company that could help expand the market via education, best practices and innovation,” Cooney said.

“When Vertigo Games, makers of the platinum-selling Arizona Sunshine and one of the leading game developers and publishers in the VR market, announced their acquisition of SpringboardVR, the leading venue management software and content marketplace for location-based VR, I thought they would be the perfect sponsor.”

The VR Summit will run concurrently with Amusement Expo’s Education Day, held at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on June 29 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The trade show will follow on June 30 and July 1. Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.